Namibia: Young Women Twice Unlikely to Get Employed

GLOBALLY, young women are twice as likely to have 'not in employment, education or training' (NEET) status as young men, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has found.

According to the ILO Global Employment Trends for Youth 2020 assessment report, the gender gap is most pronounced in regions such as southern Asia and the Arab States, where social and cultural norms prevent women from pursuing education or working outside the house.

The report indicates that, globally, 20% of young people have NEET status.

"Clearly, their full potential is not being realised though many may be contributing to the economy through unpaid work, which is particularly true of young women," the report reveals.

According to the ILO, although the global youth unemployment rate is 13,6%, there is considerable regional variation - from under 9% in North America and sub-Saharan Africa to 30% in northern Africa.

In its assessment, the ILO found unemployment more prevalent among young women in most sub-regions.

Significantly, "young people are three times as likely as adults (25 years and older) to be unemployed," the assessment reveals.

The ILO attributes the joblessness among the youth partly to their limited work experience that counts against them when they are applying for entry-level jobs.

"There are also major structural barriers preventing young people from entering the labour market," states the ILO.

The poor quality of many jobs held by young people manifests in precarious working conditions, a lack of legal and social protection, and limited opportunities for training and career progression, the report says.

Young workers continue to face high rates of poverty and are increasingly exposed to non-standard, informal, and less secure forms of employment, says the report, adding, "Even among young people who are engaged in employment, their situation is far from satisfactory."

Of the 429 million young workers worldwide, around 55 million (13%) are suffering extreme poverty (defined as living on an income below US$1,90 per day), while 71 million (17%) live in moderate poverty (an income below US$3,20 per day).

The fact that three-in-four young workers worldwide were in informal employment in 2016 points to the magnitude of the problem.

Informality is most pervasive in sub-regions such as sub-Saharan Africa and southern Asia, where it affects close to 96% of the employed youth.

In sub-Saharan Africa and Southern Asia and other sub-regions, own-account work and contributing family work - both which are characterised by informality and income instability - remain pervasive.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES AND THE YOUTH

According to the ILO, the "fourth Industrial Revolution" presents young people with both opportunities and challenges in the labour market, especially in countries that have embraced digital transformation.

Paradoxically, despite being enthusiastic early adopters of new technologies, young people tend to worry the most about the possibility of their jobs being replaced by robots and artificial intelligence.

According to the ILO assessment, in both developed and developing countries, there is widespread concern that such technologies may not lead to the creation of new, better-paying jobs.

The growing use of industrial robots in the manufacturing sector, in particular, threatens to reduce not only the employment share of middle-skilled workers but also the rate of hiring young jobseekers because firms may not create new vacancies when they experience natural turnovers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Encouraging young women and men to go to university will not alone solve alone the problem of youth unemployment," said the ILO.

The assessment stresses the importance of ensuring that university curricula are of high quality and that there is sufficient demand for the graduates' skills.

The increase in the number of labour force participants with degrees has not been matched by a similar increase in the number of high-skilled jobs, the ILO report notes, and attributes this imbalance to the decline in private financial returns to tertiary education in many countries since the great recession of the late 2000s.

Promoting the acquisition of digital skills alongside lifelong learning can help prepare the unemployed to take up positions in emerging occupations which have available more jobs.