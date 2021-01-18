South Africa: Community Assistance Needed in Identifying Deceased Persons - Port Elizabeth

18 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Detectives in Nelson Mandela Bay District are appealing to the community to assist them in identifying and tracing the next of kin of three bodies found in separate incidents over the weekend and this morning.

In the first incident, on Sunday, 17 January 2021 at about 07:30, the body of a coloured male aged approximately 43-years-old was found lying behind a bank in Mangold Street in Newton Park. A patrolling security officer noticed the deceased male laying on the ground and on checking on him, found him to be unresponsive.

An inquest docket is opened and the investigating officer is Detective Warrant Officer Deon Hanekom on 041 394 6573 or 082 442 1305.

In the second incident, on Sunday, 17 January 2021 at about 15:30, a group of children were playing on a path between Wells Estate and Amsterdamhoek Drive in Swartskops when they found the body of a black male lying on his back. He is approximately 65-years-old. An inquest docket has been opened and the investigating officer is Detective Sergeant Lundi Nikelo of SAPS Swartkops and he may be contacted on 082 442 1683.

This morning, 18 January 2021 at about 07:00, the body of an unknown black male was found lying under a tree at the corners of Stanford and September Roads in Gelvandale. His body was partially decomposed. According to residents in the area, the deceased is a vagrant and is well-known in the area as many of them feed him from time to time. He is between the ages of 45 and 60 years old. An inquest docket is opened by Gelvandale detectives and Detective Warrant Officer Iwela Marashula may be contacted on 082 442 1633.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in the identification of the deceased persons or may know of any person that may have been missing for a period of time to contact the respective investigating officers.

