Namibia: 2021 Comes With New Economic Challenges, Despite Positive Growth Prospects - Analyst

18 January 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The year 2021 is expected to remain under the shadow of the pandemic, despite increasing growth prospects as a result of vaccine roll-outs.

On average, local economists expect the economy to moderately recover in the range of 1.5% (base case) and 3% (best case), stemming from a low base in 2020 and an increase in the demand of exports as major trading partners are projected to recover.

AgriBank's Senior Research and Development Officer Indileni Nanghonga said delays in a global economic recovery could dampen Namibia's growth prospects.

She said although most economies, including SA, rebounded in the third quarter of 2020, Namibia's economy lingers into deeper recession. The economy contracted to 10.5% compared to a decline of 2.1% recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2019.

"The economy will gradually recover to 2.6% in 2021 and 3.2% in 2022 based on the assumption that most countries will open their economies coupled with a gradual uptick in private consumption," Nanghonga said.

While there is hope for an economic recovery, Nanghonga opined, there still exists great uncertainty on a resurgent second wave of the pandemic and its impact on the economy.

"With growth prospects already weighed down by existing challenges, further economic and social interruption by Covid-19 could hurt the country's fiscus and compromise economic recovery, post-Covid-19," she added.

Nanghonga noted that policymakers face daunting challenges ranging from a public health crisis management of rising public debt levels; as well as budget policies, central banking and structural reforms.

Indileni Nanghonga, AgriBank's Senior Research and Product Development Officer.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.