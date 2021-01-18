Namibia: Nantu Unhappy With Erongo Schools Water Shortage

18 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

The Namibia National Teachers' Union (Nantu) Swakopmund branch leadership is unhappy with the re-opening of some schools in the rural areas of the Erongo region.

According to the union members, they expected the schools to have sufficient water before the re-opening of schools, but the situation is the same as last year.

The same schools were closed for most of last year because of water shortage problem.

"We were disappointed that water supply is still a problem. We really expected that by now authorities will have made sure that this was solved. It is a serious concern that those schools will still re-open despite still facing water problems. This Covid-19 variant is different. A necessary commodity like water is needed for those schools," said Nantu Swakopmund vice chairperson Alina Imbili.

Erongo regional governor Neville Andre, however, assured the union that his office and education stakeholders in the region are working hard at ensuring that the problem is solved soon.

"It is really a problem not only for schools, but the entire community. Some boreholes are dry, while others are not effective, which leads to lack of water and low water supply. My office is in communication with the ministry of water affairs, and we will soon have an engagement to address some of these issues. It is receiving our urgent attention," he said.

The community gets water distributed by NamWater trucks but it is also not enough.

The governor and education stakeholders visited some schools and hostels in Omatjete, Tubusis and Spitzkoppe last week.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved.

