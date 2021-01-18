Namibia: Girl (13) Allegedly Raped At Opuwo

18 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

A 13-YEAR-OLD girl was allegedly raped by a 46-year-old man at Opuwo on Friday.

The police reported on Sunday that the girl is alleged to have been raped in the presence of her niece in the suspect's locked house.

"The victim's niece went back to the village and informed the parents," the police stated.

After the matter had been reported to the police on Saturday morning, the girl and the supect were found sleeping in his house.

"The suspect is arrested and due to appear in court on Monday. Police investigation continues," the police also stated.

