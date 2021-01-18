Namibia: Omusati Pensioner Killed in Shooting Incident

A 73-YEAR-OLD man died in the Omusati region as a result of an alleged self-inflicted gunshot injury on Sunday.

The man, identified as Lukas Asser, was fatally injured when he was shot in the head at Okalondo, a village in the Omusati region's Otamanzi constituency, on Sunday afternoon.

Asser died at Okahao State Hospital on Sunday evening.

The police have reported that according to preliminary investigations Asser allegedly shot himself with his licensed shotgun.

His wife found him lying injured on the ground next to his shotgun after she had heard the sound of a gunshot.

Asser's next of kin have been informed of his death.

The police have started an inquest investigation into his death.