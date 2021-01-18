Namibia: Oshana Renovates Ablution Facilities At Okaukuejo Settlement

18 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

The Oshana regional council has renovated and revamped several ablution facilities for the Hai//om community living at Okaukuejo settlement in the Uuvudhiya constituency.

Over the years, the Hai//om community living at Okaukuejo, inside the Etosha National Park, have been without proper ablution facilities and would relieve themselves in the open when nature called, exposing them to wild animals inside the park.

The Oshana regional council renovated a block of two ablution facilities, which includes showers and restrooms.

Last Friday, Oshana governor Elia Irimari officially handed over the ablution facilities to the Hai//om community members at Okaukuejo settlement.

"When we first came here in 2019 and again in 2020, we heard your plight and issues that are affecting you that needed to be addressed. We are here to report back to you that at least 95% of your grievances have been addressed. We have responded to your requests and we are proud to handover these facilities to you today," he said.

Several artisans hired from Valombola Vocational Training Centre at Ongwediva renovated the ablution facilities at an undisclosed amount.

Irimari urged the community members to guard the facilities jealously and always maintain hygiene.

"Before I hand over the facilities to you, I want to urge you all to look after them well and use them well. These facilities must be preserved and they must be kept clean," said Irimari.

Abel Bandu Komob, a resident of Okaukuejo, told The Namibian that the new ablution facilities will help prevent attacks on the residents by wild animals when nature calls, especially at night.

