Namibia: Man Bites Off Father's Lip During Fight

18 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

A 26-YEAR-OLD man from Ohangwena has allegedly bit off his father's lip after the father prevented him from cooking because he arrived home late.

Ohangwena police spokesperson inspector Kaume Itumba said the incident took place at about 22hh00 on Friday at Elundalodjaba village.

Itumba said the suspect's father sustained a serious open wound when the suspect bit his lower lip during a fight between the two men.

He said the suspect allegedly started cooking after entering his father's house at about 22h00. A fight reportedly broke out when his father, aged 56, stopped him.

The father has been admitted in Okongo State Hospital in a stable condition, and the suspect has been arrested, Itumba said.

