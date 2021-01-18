Tanzania: Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai Forms 17 Parliamentary Committees

18 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai today, January 18, has appointed 17 members of the Standing Committees of the National Assembly.

A statement posted on Parliament's website said the Speaker had taken the action in accordance with Article 96 of the Constitution of the United Republic which gives Parliament the legitimacy to form Parliamentary committees of various kinds as it deems fit for the effective exercise of its powers.

The Constitution also makes it clear that the Standing Orders of Parliament shall define the structure of the business of Parliamentary Committees.

In these committees, the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Rules is chaired by the Speaker of Parliament, Job Ndugai, Deputy Speaker Dr Tulia Ackson and Attorney General Prof Adelardus Kilangi

Other committees are, Parliamentary Committee on Justice, Ethics and Powers of Parliament, the Industrial, Trade and Environment Committee, the Constitution and Law Committee, the Foreign Affairs Committee, Defense and Security, the Administrative Committee and Local government.

The committees also include Community Services and Development Committee, Public Investment and Capital Committee (PIC), Land, Natural Resources and Tourism Committee, Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committee, Infrastructure Committee, Energy and Minerals Committee, Budget Committee, The By-Laws Committee, the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Local Government Accounts Committee (LAAC).

"Mr. Speaker has made the appointment in accordance with Rule 135 (3) and in accordance with the criteria set out in Rule 135 (5). After the appointment, the Members of each Committee are responsible for electing the Chairperson and the Vice-Chairperson in accordance with Rule 135 (10) of the Standing Orders of Parliament," reads part of the Parliamentary statement.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.