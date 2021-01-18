Tanzania: Half of Form Four 2020 Scored Division Four in National Exams

Dar es Salaam — The National Form Four results which were announced on January 15, show a pass rate of 5.19 percent, half of the number of candidates who wrote the exams either got Division IV.

According to statistics released by the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) 221,049 candidates or 50.74 percent have obtained fourth grade, of which 126,773 are girls and 94,276 are boys.

That number is an increase of 2.68 percent of candidates who obtained a similar grade in the 2019 exams where 205, 613 students equivalent to 48.6 percent scored Division Four.

While the figures are the same for Division Four, a total of 61,696 candidates Failed which is less than the 81,808 who failed in 2019.

Speaking at various intervals, education stakeholders say the number indicates that there is a large group of young people who will fail to advance at various levels of education as the fourth division does not warrant selection in a government school.

University of Dar es Salaam lecturer, Faraja Kristomus says that the massive failure creates the impression that there are challenges in the teaching system.