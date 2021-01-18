Tanzania: Magufuli's Eye On World Food Security in Post Covid-19 Era

18 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Monday, January 18, reiterated his call for the country to increase food production, predicting that the world will experience food scarcity this year due to the impacts of Covid-19.

Dr Magufuli was speaking in Bukoba town, shortly after commissioning Ihungo Boys High School facilities that were seriously devastated by the 2016 earthquake.

Earlier, he had laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Sh22 billion regional Vocational Education and Training Authority (Veta) college which is funded by the Chinese.

Addressing the public, Dr Magufuli said putting food producers under lockdowns, will plunge the world into serious food shortage.

"Lockdown also has led to significant decline of commodities prices like coffee on the global market because potential consumers are under lockdown," he said, adding.

"But, we shouldn't be discouraged because even those under lockdown need something to eat. Spending prevailing rains for increasing production should be among the country's advantages of being free from corona in building a strong economy."

