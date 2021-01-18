Ghana: Ges Assures the Public of Safety As School Reopens

18 January 2021
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Juliet Etefe, Isd

Ghana Education Service (GES) has assured the public that it would strictly enforce all the COVID-19 safety measures to ensure the safety of students as schools reopen across the country on Monday.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the GES, Mrs. Cassandra Twum Ampofo, urged students, parents, teachers and the general public not to panic despite the increase of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The statement, therefore, directed students and school authorities to use today to tidy up classrooms and school environment before academic work starts on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

"In the light of that, management wishes to inform all stakeholders that the annual event dubbed 'My First Day at School' observed to welcome children entering school for the first time, will be held across all districts and regional education directorates on Tuesday 19 January 2021," the statement added.

