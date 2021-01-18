Ghana Highway Authority Warns Against Fraudulent Recruitment

18 January 2021
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Constance Evans-Kekrebesi, Isd

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has warned the general public of a fraudulent advert on various online portals promising job seekers juicy employment in the Authority.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. A.B.K Nuhu.

According to the release, some unscrupulous individuals were circulating information on the various online platforms that the Authority was currently recruiting Quantity Surveys and other positions to fill various vacant jobs in the Authority.

It said the Authority does not outsource its recruitment process to any individual or agency and asked the general public and job seekers to disregard the purported ad.

The press release added that the said advert requests job seekers to pay a certain amount of money as well as purchase an inspection voucher pin at Ghana Jobs Head Office, East Legon, American House to enable them to qualify for upcoming interviews.

"These processes go against the recruitment process of GHA," it said.

"GHA does not ask for any deposit or fees, (Refundable or Non- Refundable) at any stage of the recruitment process, as advertised on the numerous online portals," it added.

The release further stated that the GHA would not be responsible for the cost incurred by individuals who may be victims of this scam

The public has been advised to contact the Public Affairs Division of the Authority for any further clarification.

Copyright © 2021 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

