Ghana: Government Intends to Issue Bonds Worth 22.3 Billion Cedis in First Quarter

18 January 2021
GhanaToday (Accra)
By GNA

File photo: Ken Ofori-Atta, former Minister for Finance

The government intends to issue more than 22.3 billion cedis worth of bonds in the first quarter, the Finance Ministry said in its issuance calendar.

The Ministry said 19.7 billion cedis would be used to roll over maturing bonds, while 2.6 billion would be fresh issuance to meet the government's financing requirements.

According to the calendar the government will issue 91-day and 182-day treasury bills weekly, while 364-day treasury bills will be issued every two weeks.

The two-year and seven-year debt will be issued through the book-building method.

The Calendar is part of the government's effort to improve market transparency in the issuance of the government securities.

It is developed based on the Net Domestic Financing provided in the 2021 Expenditure in Advance Appropriation and the domestic maturities.

