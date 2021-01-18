Sudan: Southern Sudan - Curfew to Curb Rampant Insecurity in Kadugli

18 January 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kadugli — The Governor of South Kordofan has imposed a number of measures in the state capital of Kadugli in an attempt to contain the violent incidents in the town. Last week, two activists were attacked in Kadugli.

In addition to a curfew, Governor Hamid El Bashir ordered a ban on carrying weapons in public places and markets, including the military. A special force is to be formed to investigate the large number of armed robbers on motorcycles. The police must set up more posts. Security teams are to patrol the town at night.

The Security Committee of Kadugli also decided in its meeting yesterday to seek the assistance of judges from other courts in the state, to support their colleagues in the capital.

Activists of the Forces for Freedom and Change and the Resistance Committees will be requested to guard the petrol stations and prevent the illegal sale of fuel, to monitor the neighbourhoods, and prevent the holding of parties at night.

The residents of Kadugli have been complaining about rampant insecurity in the town and surroundings for months.

In end December, a number of angry people blocked the main roads in Kadugli, in protest against the "current state of lawlessness". The protestors explained that they cannot leave their homes after 20:00 for fear of being robbed. A week later, they demonstrated again against the widespread insecurity.

The Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO) reported yesterday that two activists were beaten up in the South Kordofan capital last week.

Members of the Kadugli Youth Forum Zaki Adam and Burhaneldin Ghaboush were walking back home on January 11, when three masked men carrying arms intercepted them. They beat the two activists badly.

The victims were taken to the Kadugli Hospital. A police case was filed against 'anonymous' at the Kadugli Central Police Office.

The reason behind the attack is unknown. Another activist informed HUDO from Kadugli that he believes the incident is linked with a demonstration on December. "The members of the Kadugli Youth Forum played a key role in organising the protest march."

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.