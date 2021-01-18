Sudan: Southern Sudan - Curfew to Curb Rampant Insecurity in Kadugli

Kadugli — The Governor of South Kordofan has imposed a number of measures in the state capital of Kadugli in an attempt to contain the violent incidents in the town. Last week, two activists were attacked in Kadugli.

In addition to a curfew, Governor Hamid El Bashir ordered a ban on carrying weapons in public places and markets, including the military. A special force is to be formed to investigate the large number of armed robbers on motorcycles. The police must set up more posts. Security teams are to patrol the town at night.

The Security Committee of Kadugli also decided in its meeting yesterday to seek the assistance of judges from other courts in the state, to support their colleagues in the capital.

Activists of the Forces for Freedom and Change and the Resistance Committees will be requested to guard the petrol stations and prevent the illegal sale of fuel, to monitor the neighbourhoods, and prevent the holding of parties at night.

The residents of Kadugli have been complaining about rampant insecurity in the town and surroundings for months.

In end December, a number of angry people blocked the main roads in Kadugli, in protest against the "current state of lawlessness". The protestors explained that they cannot leave their homes after 20:00 for fear of being robbed. A week later, they demonstrated again against the widespread insecurity.

The Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO) reported yesterday that two activists were beaten up in the South Kordofan capital last week.

Members of the Kadugli Youth Forum Zaki Adam and Burhaneldin Ghaboush were walking back home on January 11, when three masked men carrying arms intercepted them. They beat the two activists badly.

The victims were taken to the Kadugli Hospital. A police case was filed against 'anonymous' at the Kadugli Central Police Office.

The reason behind the attack is unknown. Another activist informed HUDO from Kadugli that he believes the incident is linked with a demonstration on December. "The members of the Kadugli Youth Forum played a key role in organising the protest march."

