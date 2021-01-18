Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 13 New Cases

The Gambia has registered 13 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total cases ever confirmed since March 2020 to 3,910.

This is according to the 248th situation report of The Gambia for 15 January 2021 (published on the 16th January 2021).

No new COVID-related death was officially recorded with the number still standing at 127.

At least 89 COVID-19 patients are in treatment or self-isolation (active cases).

Three COVID-19 patients were discharged from treatment, while 96 persons are in hotel quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 290 new cases bringing its total number to 23,028. The country registered 19,224 recoveries, 515 deaths while 3, 288 are under treatment.

