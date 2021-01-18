Gambia Intensifies Search for Suspected Cocaine Trafficker

18 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia government has announced it has intensified the search for Banta Keita, the suspected cocaine trafficker, with an International Bench Warrant as Interpol issues Red Notice following the seizure of large quantities of cocaine weighing almost three (3) tons, valued at more than four (4) billion dalasis at the Banjul seaport on Thursday, 7th January 2021.

The Gambia government on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 issued an international bench warrant for the main suspect, Mr. Keita, 36.

"On the request of The Gambia Government, an Interpol "Red Notice" was issued on 14th January 2021 for the worldwide arrest of Mr. Keita, born 2nd January 1984 in Passamas, Upper River Region in The Gambia. Keita also holds French nationality.

Mr. Keita and his suspected local accomplice Mr Sheriff Njie, born 6th April 1977, were charged by the Banjul Magistrates' Court on three counts of Aggravated Drug Trafficking, Dealing in Prohibited Drugs and Conspiracy. While Mr. Keita remains at large, Mr. Njie remains remanded at the Mile II Central Prisons in Banjul.

During Monday's National Security Council (NSC) briefing, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow directed The Gambia's Security Chiefs to immediately constitute a 'Multi-Agency Taskforce' that shall conduct a robust, thorough and impartial investigation into the case and ensure that all legal means are utilised in bringing the culprits to justice. President Barrow unequivocally condemned drug abuse and trafficking, and declared zero tolerance for traffickers.

Mr. Barrow reiterated his government's continuous commitment and unflinching support to the Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEA) as well as his resolve to fight the drug menace. As a signatory to all major United Nations Drug Conventions and the Convention against Transnational Organised Crime, The Gambia Government will strengthen the DLEAG in its crusade against drug traffickers.

The public is hereby warned that Mr. Banta Keita is currently a fugitive from justice and any person caught aiding, colluding with or harboring him, will be dealt with according to law.

Citizens and residents are urged to comply with this notice and report any developments related to Mr. Banta Keita's situation to the nearest law enforcement agencies or local authorities."

IMF approves US$28.8m for Gambia

UDP national youth wing congress ends in NBR

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.