Rwanda/Uganda: 2020 CHAN - Rwanda, Uganda Settle for Goalless Draw, as Morocco Beat Togo

Rwanda and Uganda played to a goalless draw in their first game of Group C in the ongoing Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Monday, January 18 at Stade de la Reunification in Douala.

Both teams will have their strikers to blame for failing to convert several chances that would have earned them goals.

The two teams were meeting in the competition for the first time, but despite the many chances created, none managed to get the ball in the back of the net.

In the sixth minute, Rwanda had the first chance when the defenders let loose APR forward Jacques Tuyisenge just outside the 18-yard area. The skipper took a shot but Charles Lukwago was not troubled.

Amavubi settled earlier and their passes and patterns looked to trouble their opponents Uganda who looked to rely on counter-attacks earlier on.

Tuyisenge, once again, came close in the 20th minute, this time around heading the ball but it hit the post.

Uganda Cranes, finally, made a serious attempt in the 22nd minute when substitute Brian Aheebwa unleashed a fierce strike from outside the 18-yard area, but it was deflected by Emmanuel Imanishimwe out for an unfruitful corner.

Once again it was Amavubi who came closest in the 30th minute when Muhadjiri Hakizimana picked a good ball about 30 yards from the goal and with the defenders reluctant to shut him down, he unleashed a rocket which came off the crossbar with Lukwago well beaten.

Amavubi were hungry for an opener, with Tuyisenge and in the 40th minute, he beat both the defenders and the goalkeeper once again, but his shot hit the outside of the woodwork for a goal kick.

Both teams improved their game after the break, attacking and defending in equal measure to stand a chance of winning.

Right back Fitina Ombalenga was named man of the match.

The next game for Amavubi is against Morocco who beat debutants Togo 1-0.

Holders, Morocco began its quest to defend its title with a 1-0 win against Togo, thanks to a goal from the penalty spot by Wydad Casablanca player Yahya Jabrane at the 27th minute.

Monday

Rwanda 0-0 Uganda

January, 22

Morocco vs Rwanda