Rwanda/Uganda: 2020 CHAN - Rwanda, Uganda Settle for Goalless Draw, as Morocco Beat Togo

19 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda and Uganda played to a goalless draw in their first game of Group C in the ongoing Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Monday, January 18 at Stade de la Reunification in Douala.

Both teams will have their strikers to blame for failing to convert several chances that would have earned them goals.

The two teams were meeting in the competition for the first time, but despite the many chances created, none managed to get the ball in the back of the net.

In the sixth minute, Rwanda had the first chance when the defenders let loose APR forward Jacques Tuyisenge just outside the 18-yard area. The skipper took a shot but Charles Lukwago was not troubled.

Amavubi settled earlier and their passes and patterns looked to trouble their opponents Uganda who looked to rely on counter-attacks earlier on.

Tuyisenge, once again, came close in the 20th minute, this time around heading the ball but it hit the post.

Uganda Cranes, finally, made a serious attempt in the 22nd minute when substitute Brian Aheebwa unleashed a fierce strike from outside the 18-yard area, but it was deflected by Emmanuel Imanishimwe out for an unfruitful corner.

Once again it was Amavubi who came closest in the 30th minute when Muhadjiri Hakizimana picked a good ball about 30 yards from the goal and with the defenders reluctant to shut him down, he unleashed a rocket which came off the crossbar with Lukwago well beaten.

Amavubi were hungry for an opener, with Tuyisenge and in the 40th minute, he beat both the defenders and the goalkeeper once again, but his shot hit the outside of the woodwork for a goal kick.

Both teams improved their game after the break, attacking and defending in equal measure to stand a chance of winning.

Right back Fitina Ombalenga was named man of the match.

The next game for Amavubi is against Morocco who beat debutants Togo 1-0.

Holders, Morocco began its quest to defend its title with a 1-0 win against Togo, thanks to a goal from the penalty spot by Wydad Casablanca player Yahya Jabrane at the 27th minute.

Monday

Rwanda 0-0 Uganda

January, 22

Morocco vs Rwanda

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.