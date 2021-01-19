Rwanda: Basketball - National Team Preps for Afrobasket Qualifiers On

The national basketball team on Monday, January 18 started training in preparation for the upcoming FIBA Afrobasket 2021 qualifiers window 2 scheduled for February 17 to 21 in Tunisia.

The Hoops team is under the stewardship of Tanzanian tactician Henry Mwinuka who was appointed interim head coach last month.

On Friday, January 15, Mwinuka named a 22- man provisional squad from whom he will later name a final squad of 12 who will travel to Tunisia for the showpiece.

After successfully holding the games of the first window in November in Kigali, the second window will also be organized under protected environment tournaments in order to ensure health and safety of all participants.

All remaining games of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 qualifiers will take place during window 2.

The bubbles will be hosted in the cities of Monastir (Tunisia) and Yaounde (Cameroon).

The national teams that finish in the first three places of each group qualify for the 30th edition of Africa's premier basketball competition, which will take place in Kigali from August 24 to September 5.

Provisional squad:

Home-based players:

Hubert Bugingo Kabare, Shafi Habineza, Steven Hagumintwari, Kami Kagange, Elie Kaje, Prince Muhizi, , Diedonne Ndizeye Ndayisaba, Elias Ngoga and Pascal Niyonkuru. Bienvenu Niyonsaba, Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Marius Tresor Ntwari, Sedar Sagamba, Olivier Shyaka and Justin Uwitonze.

Foreign-based players:

Kenneth Herbert Gasana (USA), Jean Victor Mukama (Netherlands), Dylan Schommer Kalecyezi (Sweden) and Adonis Jovon Filer (USA).