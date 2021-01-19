Kenya: Health Ministry Reports 65 Covid-19 Cases From 2,681 Samples

18 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Kenya registered 65 coronavirus cases on Monday with the country's positivity rate standing at 2.4 per cent within a week-long average of 2.5 per cent.

The cases were reported from 2,681 samples tested withing 24 hours, the health ministry announced noting a cumulative 99,227 cases had been recorded since March 2020.

Nairobi accounted for the highest number of cases at 53 followed by Kajiado(3), Mombasa(2) and Uasin Gishu (2 and Kitui (2).

A single case was detected in Machakos, Kakamega and Murang'a.

The country's daily positivity rate is well below the 5 per cent containment threshold recommended by the World Health Organization.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported three virus-related deaths over the same period raising Kenya's death toll to 1,734.

He said 697 COVID-19 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide while another 1,680 were under home-based isolation and care.

Another 11 patients were reported to be on oxygen, 10 of whom were in the general wards and another in the High Dependency Unit.

Out of the 77 patients who recovered from the disease within 24 hours lapsing on Monday, 17 were discharged from various hospitals while 60 recovered under home-based care.

The total recoveries since April 2020 stood at 82,427.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabe Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.