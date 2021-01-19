Malawi: Prophet Mbewe Faults Govt On Church Gatherings Not Exceeding 50 People

Prophet David Mbewe, Founder of the Living Word Evangelistic Church (Liwec ) whose headquarters is in Machinga has faulted the government over its decision to limit religious gatherings to 50 people.

Mbewe has written the Malawi government to revisit its directive that religious gatherings should not exceed 50 people.

But some Malawians have a different view altogether on the matter, asking the government to completely ban religious gatherings as well as drinking joints.

Mbewe questions why bars and markets are being allowed to remain open up to 5pm and 8pm respectively without stipulating numbers of people.

"What's so special about limiting numbers of religious gatherings to 50 people? You may wish to note that most churches meet once a week while bars and markets open daily and enjoy patronage greater than churches do," argues Prophet Mbewe.

He further wonders what wrong did the churches do to the current administration.

Government has vowed to strictly enforce newly announced Covid-19 preventive measures.

The country has lost prominent religious leaders in the country due to Covid-19.

Prophet Mbewe's - Shalom Mount Valley in Machinga attracts well known personalities who visit to worship including former Minister for Disaster Management, Everton Chimulirenji visited and worshipped in June 2019 when he had just been made State Vice President.

Other notable figures who worships with Prophet Mbewe include controversial minister of Irrigation and governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor (South) Charles Mchacha, Walter Nyamilandu president of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and former parliamentarian Bertha Masiku.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Coronavirus Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

00vote

Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

0shares

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print