Somalia: President Farmajo Receives Credentials From Ambassadors of Arab League and Switzerland

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has received credentials from the new Ambassador of the Arab League HE Salah Ahmed Juneyd and the Ambassador of Switzerland HE Valentin Zellweger.

The Ambassador of the League of Arab States, HE Salah Ahmed Juneyd, shared with the President a message of greetings from the chairman of the League of Arab, HE Ahmed Abu Al-Qayd, thanking the people and Government of Somalia for the warm welcome.

Ambassador Salah Ahmed Juneyd indicated that he will work to strengthen the support and assistance of the Somali government, and commended the significant progress made by the people and government of Somalia.

The Swiss Ambassador Valentin Zellweger conveyed to the President a message from his Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelin, saying that the country is a close friend of the Somali people and has a long-standing relationship with them.

The President of the Republic shared with the Ambassadors he received credentials the commitment of the Federal Government of Somalia to strengthen relations based on cooperation, friendship and collaboration.