Mozambique: Covid-19 - 689 New Cases and Seven Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported 689 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and seven deaths.

This number of deaths is second only to the 18 reported on Saturday.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victims were six Mozambican men and one Mozambican woman. Four were over 65 years old, and three were aged between 55 and 64. Five were hospitalised in Maputo city health units, and two in Maputo province.

One of the deaths was declared on 7 January, and there was no explanation for why it took ten days for this death to enter the Ministry's statistics. One death was declared on Thursday, four on Saturday and one on Sunday. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 241.

The Ministry release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 304,511 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,757 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 1,242 were from Maputo city, 498 from Cabo Delgado, 309 from Inhambane, 155 from Gaza, 134 from Nampula, 114 from Maputo province, 95 from Zambezia, 94 from Sofala, 50 from Tete, 37 from Niassa, and 29 from Manica.

2,068 of the tests gave negative results, and 689 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Almost 25 per cent of those tested were positive. This brings the total number of infections detected in Mozambique to 26,551.

658 of the new cases are Mozambicans, and the nationality of the remaining 31 has yet to be ascertained. 374 are men or boys, and 315 are women or girls. 61 are children under 15 years of age, and 32 are over 65 years old. In 52 cases, no age information was available.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

290 cases were from Maputo city and 33 from Maputo province. Thus Maputo city and province accounted for 47 per cent of the cases reported on Sunday. There were also 138 cases from Inhambane, 81 from Gaza, 52 from Sofala, 25 from Nampula, 21 from Zambezia, 19 from Niassa, 16 from Tete and 14 from Manica. None of the almost 500 people tested in Cabo Delgado was positive for the virus.

In the same 24 hour period, four Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (three in Maputo city, and one in Sofala), but 13 new cases were admitted (nine in Maputo city, two in Maputo province, one in Gaza and one in Sofala).

The release said there are now 207 people under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards. The great majority of them - 173 - are in Maputo city. There are also seven in Tete, six in Zambezia, five in Nampula, five in Manica, four in Sofala, three in Inhambane, two in Matola, one in Cabo Delgado and one in Gaza.

A further 92 people were reported as making a full recovery from Covid-19 (71 in Niassa and 21 in Manica). This brings the total number of recoveries to 18,607 - which is 70.1 per cent of all those diagnosed with the coronavirus in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases has risen to 7,699. Their distribution is as follows: Maputo city, 3,664 (47.6 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 1,273; Manica, 498; Sofala, 431; Gaza, 383; Inhambane, 340; Zambezia, 288; Cabo Delgado, 248; Nampula, 227; Niassa, 219; and Tete, 128.