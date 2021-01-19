Mozambique: Chimoio Mayor Announces He Has Covid-19

Maputo — The Mayor of the central city of Chimoio, Joao Ferreira, has become the latest Mozambican public figure to announce that he has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

In a video posted on the Chimoio Municipal Council web page, Ferreira said that he is now in home isolation. He said that he intended to continue performing his duties, but through virtual platforms, rather than through face-to-face meetings.

Ferreira warned the public that the disease is serious, and that the symptoms cause discomfort. He urged citizens to adopt the preventive measures advocated by the government. These include regular hand washing, social distancing of at least 1.5 metres between individuals, and the wearing of masks in public places.

A second municipal politician, Lidia Cossa, the mayor of the southern town of Chokwe died on Saturday. Covid-19 was not mentioned as the cause of death, but Radio Mozambique reported that she had entered the local hospital three days earlier, suffering from respiratory problems, and severe body pains.

Despite the sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases since the start of the year, many people are still walking round in public without masks, and are not obeying social distancing. When the independent television station STV sent a team into the streets of the northern city of Pemba, it found the majority of people were not wearing masks.

When asked why they were unmasked, some citizens simply walked from the camera without saying anything. Others said they had forgotten to put their masks on, but one young woman said she didn't believe in the coronavirus "because we've never seen anybody with this disease in our country".

Meanwhile, in Maputo, the police have set about seizing large amounts of alcoholic drinks from bars and stalls that were still selling alcohol in violation of the latest government decree. All bars should have closed down as of zero hours last Friday.

But the police did not issue receipts for the goods they seized, and there is no indication that their owners will ever be able to reclaim them. Lawyers were quick to point out that there is nothing in the government decree that authorizes the police to seize goods.

Those who violate the decree commit the crime of disobedience, punishable by a prison sentence of between three and fifteen days, which must always be substituted by a fine. But there is absolutely nothing about the offenders losing any of their property.

The police even grabbed alcoholic drinks from restaurants - but restaurants are allowed to serve drinks with meals. The main restriction on restaurants is that they must close no later than 20.00 Monday to Friday and no later than 15.00 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Lawyer Eduardo Macamo told STV that if the police took measures not covered by the government decree, they would be breaking the law. The owners of goods that had been seized could sue the state, he added.