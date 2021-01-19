Tanzania: Magufuli Orders Renovation of Ubungo School

President John Magufuli has ordered Ubungo District leaders to put their house in order by ensuring that Barango Primary School, where pupils sit on the floor, is immediately renovated.

Speaking on Monday after inaugurating renovated buildings at Ihungo Secondary School in Kagera Region, which were destroyed by an earthquake in 2016, the president said he wants the school classrooms renovated and new desks bought to ease the shortage.

The president expressed anger that it was unacceptable seeing pupils sitting on the flour for lack of desks and classrooms.

He, however, applauded some leaders who had shown great achievements in their areas while warning those who are not serious in solving people's problems and fulfilling their duties.