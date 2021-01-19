Tanzania: Magufuli Orders Renovation of Ubungo School

18 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President John Magufuli has ordered Ubungo District leaders to put their house in order by ensuring that Barango Primary School, where pupils sit on the floor, is immediately renovated.

Speaking on Monday after inaugurating renovated buildings at Ihungo Secondary School in Kagera Region, which were destroyed by an earthquake in 2016, the president said he wants the school classrooms renovated and new desks bought to ease the shortage.

The president expressed anger that it was unacceptable seeing pupils sitting on the flour for lack of desks and classrooms.

He, however, applauded some leaders who had shown great achievements in their areas while warning those who are not serious in solving people's problems and fulfilling their duties.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabe Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.