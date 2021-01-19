South Africa: SA Records 9,010 New Covid-19 Cases, 344 Deaths

19 January 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa is showing signs of declining COVID-19 cases, with 9 010 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of infections to 1 346 936 since the outbreak.

"Regrettably, we report a further 344 COVID-19 related deaths," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, on Monday.

Of the recent deaths, 91 are in KwaZulu-Natal, 88 from the Western Cape, 66 in the Eastern Cape and 63 in Gauteng.

Meanwhile, 13 are in the Northern Cape, 12 in Mpumalanga and 11 in Free State, which brings the tally to 37 449.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients," he expressed his condolences.

In addition, the recovery rate is sitting at 83% after 1 117 452 patients were healed from the respiratory disease.

The information is based on the 7 653 371 with 39 901 new tests conducted since the last report.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 93 611 355 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 2 022 405 deaths, to date.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

