South Africa: Loadshedding Suspended

19 January 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom has suspended loadshedding as the generation capacity has improved following the return of some generators to service.

"Over the past 24 hours, Eskom teams have successfully returned two generation units each at Kusile, Kriel, and one at Tutuka Power Stations to service," Eskom said on Monday.

The loadshedding was suspended on Monday evening at 11pm.

"Another two generation units are expected to return to service [on Tuesday], while emergency generation reserves have also adequately recovered.

"Eskom would like to thank the people of South Africa for their patience and understanding during the loadshedding."

While the supply situation has improved, Eskom has requested the public to continue using electricity sparingly, as the system is vulnerable and unpredictable.

"As Eskom has regularly stated, the risk of loadshedding remains elevated while we conduct increased reliability maintenance.

"We currently have 4 920MW on planned maintenance, while another 13 897MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance, breakdowns and outage delays," Eskom said.

Eskom teams are working on returning as much of this capacity to service as soon as possible.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

