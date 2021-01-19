South Africa: Mkambathi Development Is a Win-Win Outcome for the Local Community Who Own the Land

analysis

Contrary to claims in a 2019 Daily Maverick article, Mkambathi on the Eastern Cape Wild Coast is neither being sold nor privatised. Quite the contrary: what is being negotiated is a lease of huge financial value to both the community and the government, with the private investor taking all the risks - and conservation being the winner.

The 9 April 2019 Daily Maverick article by Tony Carnie, "Privatising paradise - questions emerge over exclusive Wild Coast lodges", with the strap headline "Selling the Wild Coast", conveys a seriously distorted and inaccurate picture of the circumstances surrounding the development of the Wild Coast by the Mkambathi community.

Privatising paradise -- questions emerge over exclusive Wild Coast lodges

At issue is the Community/Public/Private Partnership (CPPP) being developed on the Eastern Cape's Wild Coast by the Mkambathi community in conjunction with Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Authority (ECPTA) and a private company, Mkambati Matters.

The backstory involves the creation of a leper colony in the 1920s that resulted in wholesale forced removals. The land, over time, morphed into a provincial park and finally a successful land claim by an extremely poor subsistence farming community of about 40,000 people.

The area is a beautiful,...