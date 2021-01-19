Tanzania: Development Policies, Projects Impress Senior Govt Officials

THE implementation of various development policies and projects in the country has impressed a forum of Directors in-charge of Policy and Planning (DPP) units in the government.

They have been satisfied with the trend of implementation of various development policies and projects, but called for close supervision to improve quality and efficiency.

Speaking to reporters on Monday during a farewell ceremony of its six members, who were retiring from public service, DPP Chairman Richard Mkumbo said they were satisfied with the current government trend in implementing development projects.

According to the chairman, DPP units are the principal coordinators of government strategic policies and plans in line with the National Vision. "This is the basis of success in any society," he said.

Although there has been concern over commitment and strategies used by the directors to alleviate the country's poverty, they said the challenge was lack of coordination among ministries.

Mr Packshard Mkongwa, a retired DPP member in the Prime Minister's Office said effective supervision had earned the country's best policies and strategies.

He told reporters that the establishment of a special Permanent Secretary in the Primer's Office charged with coordinating government policies had helped improved the situation.

"I can confidently say that policies are now synchronised within ministries," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

DPP in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance) Cosmas Ngangaji had a different opinion. According to him, lack of funds and competent human resources have slowed many good policies and programmes to produce positive results within the community.

He said currently, there had been changes and the directors were impressed with the progress.

"Most of the plans improve the livelihoods of the people and transform the country's socioeconomic status. Most challenges facing the general public are being addressed," he said.

Mr Ngangaji had a similar viewpoint to that of Ms Catherine Joseph, a retired DPP in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

Ms Joseph said departments were working hard to ensure policies and plans were up to date. She said every five years, experts met to review the trends of each policy and adopt a clear strategy to ensure they obtained approval from the cabinet of ministers.

The retired civil servants were offered an appreciation token and certificate of recognition of service.