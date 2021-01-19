Kenya, Uganda, Tz Ready for Kabaddi Tourney

19 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

EAST African Community (EAC) countries Kenya, Uganda and hosts Tanzania are among nine countries that have so far confirmed their participation at the forth-coming Africa Kabaddi Championship.

The tournament was due to be held last year, before being postponed twice to April 6-10 in Dar es Salaam. Organised by TKSA in collaboration with Africa Kabaddi Confederation (AKC), the annual continental Championship brings together top men and women's teams.

Abdallah Nyoni, who is a TKSA chairman told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam on Monday that they are glad that nine teams have already confirmed. "Preparation for the Africa Kabaddi Championship is going well, we have three EAC countries (Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania) among them," said Nyoni.

He named other confirmed teams as Cameroon, Mauritius, Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Egypt. Nyoni stressed that the latest changes had been decided during the last week meeting held for the all member countries to participate.

He pointed out among the reasons behind the changes is due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

"Member countries had decided for the changes because some countries are still in lockdown due to Covid-19 crisis," he added.

Nyoni said they are optimistic that by April things might be well to host the first big event as country is among safe places.

He however, said that Tanzania like any other countries will benefit from latest changes in terms of preparing national teams. National men and women's teams entered residential camp mid December to prepare for the same.

Nyoni said over 34 players who are at camp are doing well and gearing up for the same event. The camp according to Nyoni has been sponsored by association patron Adarsh Sharma a Managing Director of Demeter Insurance Company and Munawar from Pangani Pure Drinking Water.

Though, Nyoni said that the teams are still looking for the support for smooth preparation and participation.

"The door is open for those who wish to assist association and teams, support can be material or cash. We appeal for sports well-wishers, companies and institutions to come forward and support," added Nyoni.

Read the original article on Daily News.

