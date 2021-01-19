Ethiopia: New Dawn to Break for Ethiopia Soon - Premier

It is a matter of time that the stockpiling challenges in Ethiopia will be overcome, and a new dawn is going to break for Ethiopia, said Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD).

Ethiopia's prosperity has been on the right track, he stated, adding that the backlog of problems is sure to be done away with gradually as change is not an overnight process.

Conveying his message in connection to this year's Ethiopian Epiphany celebration, the premier stated that there is a time for everything. When that day arrives, no one will stop it.

According to him, the success we have witnessed over the last two-and-half years has purely pinpointed the avenue for further achievements.

"Those who tried to bend the change trajectory as per their wishes have solely gained nothing but fatigue. It is inevitable that Ethiopia will change for the better. The path is being paved by the effort of its beloved sons and daughters who are capable of altering curses into blessings; plague into mercy, and destruction into development. Therefore, Ethiopia will eradicate poverty soon," he said.

The premier called on every Ethiopian to learn from Christ whom He turned the water's plague into a blessing without altering the nature of the water.

"Fire is used to cook and to ablaze a house. The decision is up to the user; we don't have to turn the fire into water to use it in place of the function of the former," he illustrated, adding that there have been many evil acts attempted to destroy Ethiopia.

Abiy further expressed the wickedness of humankind in harming one another saying, "There are many laws, practices, institutions and systems used to divide, exterminate and to turn one against the other."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We must transform Ethiopia to bring prosperity and growth through cooperation, coexistence, fraternity, unity as well as working hand in glove with one another as these are viable devices to protect public safety, national unity, equality and human rights of citizens," he underscored.

"The world has been using democracy, laws, and institutions for peace, prosperity, development and growth via translating them into practice. The ideals of these have also prevailed in Ethiopia. However, the practices, skills, systems, almost all values fail to help bring peace, prosperity, and democracy that we have long aspired.

There are seeds of discord that the enemy sow. Some of these are intentionally enacted in from of laws, others are supported in the structure, the rest are incorporated in the educational curriculum and even some of them have days of annual celebration, according to the statement. It further said the wicked practices have also been crafted into party programs and made to be public discourses. "It is incumbent upon us to weed out these evils one by one."

Additionally, he underscored the fact that there is power in modesty and weakness in arrogance. "Promoting peace, showing desire for settling differences at a negotiating table and urging not to opt for war and conflict should not be mistaken to cowardice.

"This year's general national elections will surely be one of our victories for which we all need to be well-prepared. We're all happy that our country's age-old challenges will be overcome. We must therefore work hard day in, day out to be successful as the challenges we face along the way can potentially open a window of hope," he said.

The Ethiopian Herald 19 January 2021