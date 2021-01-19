Zimbabwe: Health Worker Suspensions Amplify Effects of Zim's Covid-19 Second Wave

analysis

An increasing number of nurses have tested positive for Covid-19 at Harare's biggest hospital as Zimbabwe succumbs to a second wave, while more staff were issued with suspensions and disciplinaries for alleged misconduct.

More than 120 Zimbabwean nurses at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital (SMCH) have tested positive for Covid-19 as the country endures a harsh second wave of the coronavirus, since the beginning of its first lockdown in March 2020. Shortages of PPE, water, electricity and basic medicines continue to haunt the country's biggest hospital in what could easily become a significant health catastrophe.

Speaking to Daily Maverick, the spokesperson of Zimbabwe Nurses Association (Zina) executive committee at SMCH, Tapiwa Jason Mutambara said, "So far we now have over 120 nurses who have tested positive at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital to date. The number could be more because we have nurse managers who, for various reasons, could not come out because they do not associate with other nurses of lower ranks due to their agreement of service which doesn't allow them to be open."

Mutambara is a state-registered midwife. He and his wife are nurses at SMCH. Both tested positive for Covid-19 recently and are recovering in their Chitungwiza home,...