Sudan: Statement Attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary - General On Sudan

19 January 2021
United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (El Fasher)
press release

Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary- General on Sudan

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about clashes in West Darfur over the weekend. Escalating inter-communal violence has resulted in scores of deaths and injuries, the displacement of nearly 50,000 people and the destruction of property. He expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General calls on the Sudanese authorities to expend all efforts to de-escalate the situation and bring an end to the fighting, restore law and order and ensure the protection of civilians, in accordance with the Government's National Plan for Civilian Protection.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

New York, 17 January 2021

Bookmark the Spokesperson's website:http://www.un.org/sg/en/spokesperson

Read the original article on Unamid.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Unamid

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabe Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.