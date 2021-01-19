Ethiopia: Patriarch Calls On Faithful to Pass Down Timket's Values to Posterity

19 January 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Fasica Berhane

Timket is one of Ethiopia's UNESCO inscribed intangible cultural heritages of humanity ,thus, the youths and the faithful have to work on passing down its rich traditions and values to posterity , said Abune Mathias ,Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church,

His holiness made the remark yesterday while celebrating the eve of Timket festival (Ketera ) at Jan Meda Sports Ground.

At the event ,he urged the celebrants to mark the festival peacefully and helping each other.

The patriarch has extended his best wishes to the celebrants and urged them to follow the COVID-19 guidelines during the celebration.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic , the faithful from all walks of life marked the day as colourful as the previous Ketera festivities.

Ketera or the eve is where Tabot or the replica of the arc of the covenants from each church are carried and accompanied to 'Jan meda', a place reserved for the procession of Timket in commemoration of the baptism of Jesus Christ at Jordan River.

The outdoor ketera parade was accompanied by the liturgy, hymens, dances songs by the clergymen, youth, and faithful were wearing masks and were seen attired with colourful cultural dressing styles.

The event was graced by religious leaders, guests and tourists.

The Ethiopian Herald 19 January 2021

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabe Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.