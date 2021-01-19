Ethiopia: Patriarch Calls On Faithful to Pass Down Timket's Values to Posterity

Timket is one of Ethiopia's UNESCO inscribed intangible cultural heritages of humanity ,thus, the youths and the faithful have to work on passing down its rich traditions and values to posterity , said Abune Mathias ,Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church,

His holiness made the remark yesterday while celebrating the eve of Timket festival (Ketera ) at Jan Meda Sports Ground.

At the event ,he urged the celebrants to mark the festival peacefully and helping each other.

The patriarch has extended his best wishes to the celebrants and urged them to follow the COVID-19 guidelines during the celebration.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic , the faithful from all walks of life marked the day as colourful as the previous Ketera festivities.

Ketera or the eve is where Tabot or the replica of the arc of the covenants from each church are carried and accompanied to 'Jan meda', a place reserved for the procession of Timket in commemoration of the baptism of Jesus Christ at Jordan River.

The outdoor ketera parade was accompanied by the liturgy, hymens, dances songs by the clergymen, youth, and faithful were wearing masks and were seen attired with colourful cultural dressing styles.

The event was graced by religious leaders, guests and tourists.

The Ethiopian Herald 19 January 2021