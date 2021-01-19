Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - Ooni Tasks Tinubu Supporters On Unity

The Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, yesterday urged politicians promoting the presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to deploy wisdom and avoid arbitrary use of power.

The Ooni, who doubles as the spiritual head of the Oduduwa race worldwide, asked for caution from politicians when he received organisers of the South West Agenda (SWAGA), a political group projecting the ambition of Tinubu.

Ooni Ogunwusi, who explained that the reported ambition of the former Lagos State governor is a good sign for the Yoruba race, added that such lofty dream could only be realised through unity.

According to the foremost monarch, "Asiwaju Tinubu is a great descendant of Oduduwa. He's such a unique Yoruba son, and we are always proud of him. He is popular and known for uprightness.

"But firstly, I want to challenge all politicians here today to go and work on yourselves first; you must be united if you are indeed for the Yoruba race. It is the same people who form political parties that will also change from one party to another, among other things.

"With all that is said, I want you to know that many will rise with similar interest, and it is allowed. I implore you and your principal to deploy wisdom not power so that we will all be on the same page.

"We the Yoruba people are Omoluabis, and I want you all to know that everything is not politics. With these in mind, it shall be well with us and we are good to go."

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of SWAGA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, explained that the visit was to seek the spiritual blessings of the co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) in recognition of his status as the head of the Yoruba race worldwide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Baba, this is the highest throne in Yoruba land, and Ile-Ife is the town that gave birth to the Yoruba race. We have come here today to seek your blessings and support towards the actualisation of having a Yoruba man as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023. In this quest, we have found Asiwaju Bola Tinubu worthy, and that is why we have embarked on this assignment even without being sent.

"We Yoruba people must unite to realise this and not make ourselves tools in the hands of those who might be willing to divide use against ourselves. SWAGA is well known to almost everyone in the country, including those from other parts of the country, who have declared support for the movement," Adeyeye said.

In the same vein, the Osun State coordinator of the group, Mrs. Ayo Omidiran, noted that they are always in touch with the Ooni, and will always keep him informed on all activities.

The event, which was spiced with several traditional performances, was well attended by top politicians across the country, including Hon. Ajibola Famurewa, Hon. Rotimi Makinde, Hon. Bisi Odewumi, Tilewa Sijuwade among others.