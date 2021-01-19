Nigeria: #EndSARS - Edo to Offset Medical Bills of Two Hearing Impaired Persons - Official

19 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The victims, who are artisans, were allegedly shot by security officials during the #EndSARS protest.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has promised to offset the medical bills of two hearing-impaired persons allegedly shot by the police and army during the #EndSARS protests in Benin.

Justice Ada Ehigiamisoe, the chairperson of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry in the state, who disclosed this on Monday, said the government offered to pay the victims' bills after a petition by the Edo State Association of the Deaf.

The petition was sent to the government through the panel.

The two victims, identified as Bright Osarobo and Osazee Festus, were said to have been shot in separate incidents on October 20 in Benin by police and army officers.

The Chairman of the Edo State Association of the Deaf, Kingsley Eromosele, said in the petition that Mr Osarobo was shot a few metres from his house by the police.

He was hospitalised and operated on his right hip and abdomen at Time Hospital and later transferred to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), the chairman said.

Mr Osarobo, whose right leg was amputated due to the gravity of the injury from the gunshot also suffered renal failure as a result of complications from the abdominal operation, according to the chairman.

Mr Eromosele said Mr Festus, on the other hand, was reportedly shot at the back of his neck by an army officer, while waiting on the road to be hired as an artisan.

He was said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital before he was transferred to UBTH.

Mr Festus, he said, runs the risk of being bedridden as a result of a spinal cord injury.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.