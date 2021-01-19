Rwanda/Uganda: CHAN2020 - Five Things You Need No Know Ahead of Rwanda-Uganda Match

The national football team, Amavubi take on Uganda Cranes in the opening game of the ongoing sixth edition of CHAN 2020 taking place in Cameroon in a few hours. Here are six things you need to know ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter :

Kick off Time: 9pm (CAT) Kigali Time , (8pm Cameroon Time)

Amavubi held training sessions under floodlights in anticipation of playing during night time and their first match will be at 9pm.

Venue: Stade de la Reunification, Douala

The national team's first match will be held at the Stade de la Reunification in Douala which has a 30,000 sitting capacity. Rwanda didn't take any fans to Cameroon and will rely on Rwandans based in Cameroon and well wishers to support the team.

Where to watch the game: Rwanda Television (www.rba.co.rw/tv)

Rwanda Broadcasting Agency air all matches at the 2020 CHAN tournament

Team news:

Rwanda

Amavubi play tonight's game without striker Ernest Sugira who is suspended for the game having been booked twice during the CHAN 2020 qualifications. Rwanda's best performance in the tournament was in 2016 when Amavubi reached the quarterfinals in the elite competition which was hosted by Rwanda.

Uganda

Having missed out on the maiden edition of the African Nations Championship in 2009, Uganda made their debut appearance in 2011 in Sudan, and have since become a regular face at the continental tournament, participating in all subsequent editions.

However, they have never made it past the group stages, and head coach Johnathan McKinstry, who is also in charge of the Cranes' senior national team, will aim to bring an end to this poor run.

Uganda are favorites on paper when they take on Rwanda, having secured six wins and two draws in the last 10 meetings, while also keeping six clean sheets in the process.

Probable lineups (Rwanda)

Goal : Olivier Kwizera(GK) Ange Mutsinzi, Thierry Manzi, Ombalenga Fitina, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Rachid Kalisa, Éric Nsabimana, Dominique Savio Nshuti, Bertrand Iradukunda, Muhadjiri Hakizimana& Jacques Tuyisenge.

Uganda

Charles Lukwago(GK), Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Mustafa Mujuzi, Halid Lwaliwa,Shafic Kagimu, Karim Watambala, Tonny Mawejje, Joachim Ojera, Brian Ahebwa & Milton Karisa