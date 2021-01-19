Seychelles Tourism Official - New Re-Opening Measures Won't Immediately Help Industry

19 January 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The newly announced measures to re-open Seychelles to tourists who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine will not help the tourism industry immediately, the chairperson of the Seychelles Hospitality and Tourism Association (SHTA) told SNA on Monday.

On January 14, the tourism minister, Sylvestre Radegonde, announced that the island nation has re-opened its doors to visitors from anywhere in the world as long as they have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination. Those visitors would not need to go into quarantine upon arrival in the 115-island Indian Ocean archipelago.

By mid-March visitors to the islands will only need to produce a negative PCR test as the country would have vaccinated 70 percent of its local population, achieving herd immunity.

"It is definitely not something that will help us immediately, because as you know, in Europe they want to vaccinate everyone with at least the first dose of the vaccine. The second dose will not be administrated in three weeks as previously said. It will be done in about 2 to 3 months as they want to give the first dose to the majority of people. This means that the decision taken will not have a direct impact," said the chairperson of SHTA, Sybille Cardon.

During the past months, Seychelles had put restrictions on which country's tourists were eligible to travel to the island nation because of high COVID rates in many countries.

Cardon indicated that she wanted to be sure Seychelles isn't making promises to tourists it can't keep.

"Are we sure that by March Seychelles will have the herd immunity that the country wants? Hasn't this declaration been made too hastily? Will we be ready or will we find ourselves saying 'sorry we are not ready' and postpone for another month? Protocols we decide to enforce should be final, safe for the country and at the same time bring work and forex into the country," said Cardon.

The chairperson added that "at the moment there are no reservations coming in until April - bookings being made are for May, June, October and November."

"It is important to note that people are coming out of winter and it is only now that they are planning their holidays. If Seychelles is not present through travel agents, we will lose out. For the coming months, nothing is coming in and this is a disaster. If we look at other destinations, they are doing well - they have put in place relevant protocols, have opened their borders, and have done all the necessary. It is really important to put in place the right protocols as tourist still want to come and spend a holiday in Seychelles," continued Cardon.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabe Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.