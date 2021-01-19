Swaziland: RIP - the Right Revd Ellinah Wamukoya

19 January 2021
Anglican Church of Southern Africa (Johannesburg)
press release

It is with profound sorrow that I have to announce the devastating news that the Bishop of Swaziland in eSwatini, the Right Revd Ellinah Wamukoya, died today.

Bishop Ellinah was admitted to hospital late last week and was put on oxygen therapy for Covid-19.

We express our deepest condolences to her husband, Okwaro Henry Wamukoya, their children and grandchildren. May her soul rest in peace.

BISHOP ELLINAH WAMUKOYA

Bishop Ellinah Ntfombi Wamukoya was elected to the position in 2012, becoming the first woman bishop in the Anglican Church in Africa.

She was previously the Town Clerk of Manzini, eSwatini's commercial hub, having earlier served as the City Planner. She held a Master's degree in Town and Regional Planning.

She had a history of serving in community offices and organizations, and had a long involvement with the Anglican Diocese of Swaziland. She was ordained priest in 2005. At the time she was elected bishop, she was Anglican chaplain to the University of eSwatini.

In her Diocese, the Province of Southern Africa and the Anglican Communion, Bishop Ellinah was widely known for her advocacy of the integrity of creation. She was the liaison bishop for the environment in the Province of Southern Africa.

In 2016, she was named by the BBC in London as one of the world's 100 most inspirational and influential women.

†† Thabo Cape Town

Read the original article on ACSA.

