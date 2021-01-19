Malawi: Royal Bokosi Named Player of Month

19 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tione Andsen

Red Lions talisman Royal Bokosi has become the first recipient of the revived TNM Super League 'Player of the Month' award for December for his outstanding performance.

He received on Saturday a miniature and a cheque of K30 000 from TNM Networks Malawi, the sponsors of the top-flight league.

Bokosi announced his return to the TNM Super League after a one-year stint in the second-tier Thumps Up Southern League Football League with a stunting hat trick against the defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets in a thrilling match that ended three-all at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Currently, he is the leading goal scorer with six goals from 10 matches his team has played so far.

Royal, a young brother to former Red Lions striker, Innocent Bokosi is proving to become too handy to most defenders in the league.

"Am very happy that I have been named player of the month of December and to me this is an encouragement to continue working hard to get more goals. This has given an opportunity to prove myself that I can do it by scoring more," he said after receiving his award.

Bokosi promised to continue bagging goals for his team and aim at winning top goal scorer award at the end of the season.

He was not clear of his prime target of his goals for the season.

During the 3-3 match against Civo on Saturday, he provided two assists for his side.

A Lilongwe-based football analyst Rockie Vashi said the initiative by TNM enhance competition among players.

"It would also be good to identify man-of-the-match award," he said.

