Malawi Super League Soccer Matches Suspended Due to Coronavirus

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) have suspended the top-flight TNM Super League for a period of three weeks, due to new restrictions allowing only 50 people in games following the coronavirus pandemic.

"The TNM Super League will go on a three week recess in order to observe the newly gazetted Covid-19 prevention laws announced by Presidential Task Force on Covid-19," the governing body for the league said in a statement.

Sulom says the decision has been arrived at following the clarification by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 that the restrictions of public gathering to 50 people includes athletes.

"With the new FIFA five substitutes rule, players are already 20 per team (40) plus seven technical officers (14) thus the total number of teams on the pitch is already at 54 already.

"This excludes match officials, the media, paramedics, stewards and Police. With the new laws in place, it is therefore, impossible to have a match played under minimum requirements as stipulated by world football governing body FIFA," explains the body.

Sulom further states that it will fully comply with the newly gazetted laws in an effort to fight the pandemic, which has left Malawi recording 13,027 cases and 321 deaths.

