Malawi: Minister Gazettes Anti-Coronavirus Restrictions - Face Masks Compulsory in Public

Government has gazetted Public Health and Covid-19 Containment and Management laws, which among others, criminalises non wearing of masks in public to tackle a surge in cases.

Face masks are now mandatory in public, if found not wearing the masks, a person be liable to pay a fine of K10 000.

Some of the orders contained include 'burial within 24 hours for anyone dying from Covid19' and also 'restriction of public gatherings to only 50 people'.

Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, Minister of Health told a news conference that she has also signed the Covid-19 preventive measures into law.

She said all public gatherings have also been limited to 50 from the initial 100.

However, the minister says the gatherings do not include the National Assembly and education institutions.

Chiponda has also said it is mandatory for people to wear face masks in public spaces.

She adds that it is also mandatory for people to exercise social distance at all times.

For public transport, the seating capacity should be at 60% and that all passengers should wear face masks.

The new amendments come a day after President Lazarus Chakwera announced government's latest position in the wake of an upsurge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

he death of two Covid-19 positive ministers last week prompted Chakwera to declare a state of disaster.

