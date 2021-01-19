Malawi: Cyclone Eloise On the Loose, Malawi to Have Heavy Rains - - MET

19 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Weather experts are warning of heavy rains in the country in what they say will be caused by Cyclone Eloise.

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says it has detected the Tropical Cyclone in the Indian Ocean, east of Madagascar.

Jolam Nkhokwe, Director of the Department warns in a statement that the cyclone came to life in the Indian Ocean on January 17, 2021.

As of yesterday, he says, it strengthened with pressure value of 993 moving westwards towards Madagascar.

Nkhokwe says there are indications, Eloise will be crossing over Madagascar from today and into Mozambique water channels tomorrow, January 20, 2021.

He says the Cyclone is therefore expected to continue moving down the water channel and land on Mozambican soils on January 23.

With these movements, he says, the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone and Congo Air Masses will strengthen and therefore Malawi will experience widespread and heavy rains.

