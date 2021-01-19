Algeria: Algiers, Pretoria Agree to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sabri Boukadoum and South Africa's International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor on Tuesday agreed to strengthen cooperation between Algeria and South Africa in the economic and commercial trade, and welcomed the convergence of views on regional and international issues, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a communiqué.

As part of his working visit to South Africa, Boukadoum held "thorough discussions on bilateral ties and examined the means to strengthen them," said the source.

The two officials particularly welcomed the quality of historical ties and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Both FMs agreed to "further boost bilateral economic and commercial cooperation so as to raise it to the level of the excellent political relations and the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples to peace and well-being," said the communiqué.

Boukadoum and Pandor also agreed to create the mechanisms for exchanges between both countries' businessmen in order to take advantage of economic opportunities.

As for regional and international issues, the two FMs expressed satisfaction with the convergence of their views that privilege international law and the peaceful settlement of crisis and conflicts.

They discussed the latest developments of the main hotbeds of tensions in Africa, including the situation in Libya, Western Sahara, Mali, the Sahel region and the Horn of Africa. In this regard, they urged further efforts to achieve the key and noble goals set by the African Union (AU), namely "silencing arms" and "safe and prosperous Africa."

As regards Western Sahara, the two top diplomats expressed their "great concern" over the escalation of tensions and the armed conflict between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Polisario Front in the Sahrawi occupied territories.

On this occasion, Boukadoum congratulated his counterpart Naledi Pandor for South Africa's enlightened leadership at the head of the African Union, as well as for the successful completion of her term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council (2019-2020), during which South Africa represented the African continent with dignity, defended its interests and supported just causes.