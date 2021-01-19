Africa: Western Sahara - Algerian-South African Joint Declaration in Line With AU Demands

Sahrawi Ambassador to South Africa, Mohamed Yeslem Beissat said that the Joint Declaration of Algeria and South Africa was in line with the requirements of the African Union (AU) regarding the need to meet the minimum conditions, namely Resolution 690 and the organization of the referendum to resolve the conflict in Western Sahara.

In an interview with APS on Sunday, the Sahrawi diplomat said that "the conflict in Western Sahara is a question of self-determination and decolonization, which is the political position of the majority of countries, a position consistent with international legality."

For Beissat, "the Makhzen's haste to normalize its relations with the Zionist entity will have no clear practical impact and will not change anything in the equation."

After recalling that "the Moroccan regime invaded Western Sahara in 1975 with the support of the Ford Administration (former US president, editor's note) and built its defense lines with Israeli help and planning," the Sahrawi ambassador said that "Trump only declared relations that were secret.

The Sahrawi ambassador to South Africa referred to the opening of consulates in territories occupied by countries that do not respect international legality, including that the existence of a community or economic interests is an integral part of the conditions for opening a consulate in terms of international law.

After attacking Sahrawi civilians on November 13, 2020, he continued, Morocco has created a new reality by pushing the Sahrawis to defend themselves, adding that over time, the Mekhzen "will feel pressure given that the Sahrawis are able to resist 40 more years to convince him to sign a just peace agreement allowing the respect of our law."

"Morocco has no ability to resist in its war against the Saharawi people," said Beissat.

"The war imposes its logic, its dynamics and its conditions, which is why Morocco must prepare for a war longer than before and more ferocious against the Saharawi people," warned the Saharawi diplomat.