Algeria: Covid-19 - Partial Lockdown Extended in 29 Provinces

14 January 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-On instructions from President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad on Thursday decided to extend by 15 days the partial lockdown measure in 34 provinces as from 16 January, said a communiqué released by the Prime Minister's Office.

According to the same source, "the lockdown measure does not include nineteen (19) provinces, namely Adrar, Chlef , Bechar, Tamenghasset, Tiaret, Djelfa, Saida, Skikda, Ouargla, El Bayadh, Illizi, Bordj Bou Arreridj, Tindouf, El Oued, Khenchela, Mila, Ain Defla, Naama and Ghardaia."

"After approval from the relevant authorities, the governors may take any measures according to the epidemiological situation of each province, particularly the establishment, modification or adjustment of schedules of partial or total lockdown measures in one or more municipality, locality or neighborhood experiencing a surge of contaminations," said the communiqué.

These measures aim at adapting protection and prevention with the evolution of the epidemiological situation, said the Prime Ministry's communiqué.

