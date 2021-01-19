Algerians Committed to Foiling Hostile Schemes, Says Chanegriha

17 January 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, Lieutenant General Said Chanegriha, affirmed Sunday the Algerians' commitment to foiling "all hostile schemes which, in a recent past, failed by attempting to employ terrorism and making from it another despicable and destructive mean to achieve suspect and biased objectives."

Speaking in his working and inspection visit to the 3rd Military Region in Bechar, Chanegriha emphasized "the worry of the high Command of the People's National Army to give a special attention to the security of our national borders, by following a homogenous strategy and a comprehensive approach, rigorously and fully executed on the ground, in such a way as to improve and promote the operational and combat performance of all its units, to take up all the challenges," the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

"This action comes in implementation of the enlightened vision and wide guidelines of President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, to whom we hope a prompt recovery and a soon return to Algeria, in order to continue with all the faithful patriots the building process of the new Algeria."

"We will make sure, within the People's National Army, to give an utmost importance to the security of all our national borders, following a homogenous strategy and a comprehensive approach, rigorously and fully executed on the ground, notably in view of the harmful conditions characterizing our region, by continuously closing in on the criminal hordes and eliminating them, so that to protect our country against the dangers and threats and preserve its territory and people from all sources of multiform and multidimensional threats."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.