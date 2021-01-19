Algerians Committed to Foiling Hostile Schemes, Says Chanegriha

Algiers — Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, Lieutenant General Said Chanegriha, affirmed Sunday the Algerians' commitment to foiling "all hostile schemes which, in a recent past, failed by attempting to employ terrorism and making from it another despicable and destructive mean to achieve suspect and biased objectives."

Speaking in his working and inspection visit to the 3rd Military Region in Bechar, Chanegriha emphasized "the worry of the high Command of the People's National Army to give a special attention to the security of our national borders, by following a homogenous strategy and a comprehensive approach, rigorously and fully executed on the ground, in such a way as to improve and promote the operational and combat performance of all its units, to take up all the challenges," the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

"This action comes in implementation of the enlightened vision and wide guidelines of President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, to whom we hope a prompt recovery and a soon return to Algeria, in order to continue with all the faithful patriots the building process of the new Algeria."

"We will make sure, within the People's National Army, to give an utmost importance to the security of all our national borders, following a homogenous strategy and a comprehensive approach, rigorously and fully executed on the ground, notably in view of the harmful conditions characterizing our region, by continuously closing in on the criminal hordes and eliminating them, so that to protect our country against the dangers and threats and preserve its territory and people from all sources of multiform and multidimensional threats."