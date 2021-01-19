Western Sahara: Sahrawi Army Continues Attacks Against Moroccan Forces for 66th Day

18 January 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lahlou — The Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) continued its attacks against the positions and entrenchments of the Moroccan occupation forces, behind the Wall of Shame, for the 66th consecutive day, a statement from the Sahrawi Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

According to press release number 66, "the Sahrawi army forces on Sunday launched a series of heavy attacks targeting the positions of the Moroccan occupation forces in several sectors, like the regions of Ajbailat Al-Khader in the Guelta sector, as well as the Kalb Enos area in the Auserd sector, which was bombarded three times during the day.

The same statement added that "intensive bombardments targeted the positions of the occupying forces which are entrenched in the Rous Oudyat Achdida sector."

The military statement said that "the Sahrawi army units carried out heavy bombardments targeting the positions of the Moroccan royal army entrenched in several areas, in particular in the region of Azmoul Oum Khemla (Oum Amdrika sector) and the Rous Echadhimiya zone (Mehbes sector).

The same source added "that a concentrated bombardment targeted the regions of Frerina in Benkarat in the sector of Smara and the area of Adhim Oum Adjloud, in the sector of Auserd".

The Sahrawi Army attacks continue, targeting the positions and entrenchments of the Moroccan occupying forces which have inflicted heavy human and material losses along the Moroccan Wall of Shame.

