Tanzania: Bank Reaches Out to Mtwara Flood Victims

NMB Bank has donated various relief goods to flood-hit victims in Mtwara District, Mtwara Region. The donation, handed at the weekend to wards leaders, is for 140 affected families, including students from Stella Maria's Mtwara University College (Stemmuco).

Speaking during the handover event at Sino Secondary School in Mtwara Mikindani, NMB Corporate Officer Mohammed Fundi said the donation was part of the bank's corporate social responsibility and as a way of being close to its customers.

"The donation, worth 5m/-, is part of the bank's corporate social responsibility and a way of the bank to be close to our customers during disasters and any other times," he said.

He mentioned some of the goods donated as rice, beans, washing soap, mattresses and mosquito nets, among other things.

Receiving the donation, Ward Executive Officer of Ufukoni in Mtwara Mikindani, Filomena Ngwale thanked NMB Bank for the support, noting that the donation would help families, including women, children elderly people accommodated in temporary shelters as they waited for the government to drain off water from their homes.

"We as ward leaders, highly thank NMB Bank for the support they have extended to the families that have been affected by the floods. We promise to ensure the donated foodstuffs and other materials are used as intended," she said.

She said 48 affected families from Ufukuni and Magome Wards were being accommodated at Sino Secondary School as they waited for other directives.

"The 48 families are among the families whose houses were damaged by floods after the heavy rain this month," she said.

Speaking on behalf of Mtwara Mikindani District Executive Director, Environmental Officer Msumbuko Mtesigwa said some 140 affected families were still in temporary shelters. He appealed for more relief goods, including foodstuffs to help the families as the government worked hard to get them back to their homes.

"We have got some 140 families that are still homeless following the heavy rain last week. At least 15 of them have lost their houses after they were flooded," he said, adding that government was evaluating the situation to find out the number of houses damaged by floods and help owners get temporary shelters.

Meanwhile, Stemmuco Chancellor, Prof Method Martine Kilasala, thanked NMB Bank for extending relief goods to students affected by floods.

He said 115 students were affected after their hostels were flooded and thus lost their belongings, including mattresses, books and other properties.