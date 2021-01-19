Tanzania: Atcl, Air India Now in New Business Agreement

AIR Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has entered into new business relationship with Air India, a move which will see passengers of the two airlines simplifying their itineraries. Announcing the new development in Dar es Salaam yesterday, ATCL Managing Director Ladislaus Matindi said the new business deal gave ATCL an avenue of attracting more international customers, beyond borders.

"ATCL is the sole air transporter with direct flight to Mumbai, India. This codeshare means that Air India's passengers will travel using the same ticket from India to Tanzania and to other destinations where we (ATCL) operate," said Mr Matindi.

He delved further, saying the deal on the other hand would see passengers ferried by ATCL to India easily connect their frights without extra costs, wastage of time and disturbances of reloading luggage.

"This is normal in air transport business and it comes after ATCL has strengthened its presence in local destinations," he insisted.

Mr Matindi said so far ATCL transported up to 1,200 customers in its four trips a week to Mumbai, who would be able to connect to other destinations like Chennai, New Delhi and Hyderabad towns.

"Air India as a network carrier flies to five continents and will use its budding and developing relationship with ATCL as a stepping stone and a gateway to enlarge footprints on the African continent," said Ms Meenakshi Mallik, Air India Limited Commercial Director.

Deputy Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania Shri Chandramoul said the new pact would smoothen business between the two countries and beyond. He said business between Tanzania and India was growing, while India, the second most populous country in the world, was a main spender, therefore, a reduction in travel time and tediousness would see business booing more.

"The Indian Embassy has been struggling to double purchase tickets for Tanzanian students destined for different Indian towns, but now, all will be well and easy. We look forward to smoothening the movement of goods and people."